At least one person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75N near mile marker 184 in Monroe County.

According to Cpt. Shane Cook, both directions of I-75 around the accident scene will be shut down temporarily as they work to airlift the person in critical condition.

So far, there is no word on when the interstate will reopen, how many vehicles were involved, and the total number of injuries.

13WMAZ has a reporter on their way to the scene and this story will be updated with more information as it’s available.

© 2018 WMAZ