‘A harsh reality’: Multiple agencies locate, recover 39 children in the Atlanta and Macon area

9 people were arrested and face charges ranging from sex trafficking to parent kidnapping

The US Marshals held a press conference Thursday afternoon where they announced the rescue and recovery of 39 Georgia children in a missing child operation named ‘Operation Not Forgotten.’

US Marshals Director Donald Washington said that over the course of the two-week operation in August, 26 missing and endangered children were recovered, 13 children were safely located and a total of 9 people were arrested.

Washington said some of those arrested face charges ranging from sex trafficking and sex offender violations, to parent kidnapping and custodial interference.

The 26 children that were rescued range in age from 3-17 and were believed to be the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the state.

Not all of them are sex trafficking victims, said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, but some of them are believed to be.

The other 13 children were identified by law enforcement as needing to be located via a welfare check, and then the agencies verified if the child was endangered.

Washington says the FBI has reports of more than 421,000 missing children and of those, around 90% are considered endangered runaways. 1 in 6 of the endangered runaways is likely to become the victim of sex trafficking.

According to Washington, roughly 300 young girls in the Atlanta-area are lured into trafficking monthly.

One of his most important messages was directed to victims of trafficking -- “We will never stop looking for you.”

The results of this operation come after Gov. Brian Kemp announced the activation of a GBI anti-trafficking task force that will be known as the HEAT Unit earlier this month.

It is unclear what, if any, involvement that unit had with the operation.

The names and locations of the 9 people arrested in the operation were not immediately available.