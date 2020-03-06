MACON, Ga. — The Wellness Center, Navicent Health began a phased reopening Monday. If you're a member, here are some of the changes you can expect to see.

Anyone returning will be expected to follow procedures such as temperature checks, utilizing less gym time, and wearing masks.

Only certain areas of the fitness center will be open, including the walking track, cardio equipment and weight machines.

Other areas like the swimming pool, group fitness classes and showers will remain closed during phase one.

“The safety of our members and teammates is our highest priority. We appreciate our members for their continued patience. We know they have been eager to return and we are excited to reopen – even in a somewhat limited capacity – so that our members can continue to pursue health and wellness,” said Kevin Carter, the director of Wellness Services at Navicent Health.

The fitness center is located at 3797 Northside Dr in Macon.

Phase one hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Navicent Health will continue to offer virtue fitness classes for those who want to continue working out from home.

“We thank our members for their patience and understanding as we work within the state’s guidelines for the health and protection of each person who visits Wellness Center, Navicent Health. We’re confident the practices and procedures we’ve put into place will result in a safer fitness environment,” said Carter.

