Mental Health Monday: New adult day care center opens in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia — Stephanie Keller and David Keller both noticed differences in their mom Terri Strand about seven years ago.



"She would just wander off and not know where she was," says Stephanie Keller, whose mom has Alzheimer's and dementia.



They didn't want to put her in a nursing home.



"I was trying to find something that would get her engaged in the community and make her feel like she was at a support group," says Stephanie.



Then through the power of social media, they stumbled onto Emerald Health Adult Day Care. Husband and wife Jamar and Ashley Curry started it. They say they started the daycare to allow families to drop off their loved ones in a place where they get fed, do exercises, play games, socialize, and then can return to their home.