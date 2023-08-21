Mental Health Monday: New adult day care center opens in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia — Stephanie Keller and David Keller both noticed differences in their mom Terri Strand about seven years ago.
"She would just wander off and not know where she was," says Stephanie Keller, whose mom has Alzheimer's and dementia.
They didn't want to put her in a nursing home.
"I was trying to find something that would get her engaged in the community and make her feel like she was at a support group," says Stephanie.
Then through the power of social media, they stumbled onto Emerald Health Adult Day Care. Husband and wife Jamar and Ashley Curry started it. They say they started the daycare to allow families to drop off their loved ones in a place where they get fed, do exercises, play games, socialize, and then can return to their home.
"We deal with many participants that have Alzheimer's or dementia or may have traumatic brain injuries. We do different activities to strengthen their cognitive abilities," says Ashley.
Ashley is a nurse with experience in a nursing home. She usually takes vital signs, checks blood pressure, provides diabetic care and gives out medication for some clients. The spot opened in July.
"This allows them to come out to socialize and keep them in the community. It keeps them from going in a long-term facility," says Jamar Curry.
"No matter what we did, she was depressed and would say she is a burden to us. Now she's asking if she's going back there tomorrow," says Stephanie.