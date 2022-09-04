New dynamic message signs to be installed at Fort Valley railroad crossings

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install dynamic message signs at multiple railroad crossings in Fort Valley.
This is a Quick Response project between Georgia DOT and Lumin8 Technologies of Newnan.
Work crews will be at railroad crossings at Church Street, Railroad Street, Georgia 7 and US 341.
If a train stops and is blocking a roadway, you will see a flashing sign that is telling drivers to take an alternate route. Drivers are encouraged to slow down while the work crews install the signs.
Georgia DOT expect the signs to be up and working sometime in April. They will send out an announcement when the signs are up and running.