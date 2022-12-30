'Our whole goal is to spread happiness: New food truck law cooking in Georgia, goes in effect Sunday

Members of the general assembly passed "house bill 1443" unanimously in March. The bill means food truck operators only need to notify county health departments when they open for business in their communities instead of getting permits and inspections in each county.

Andrew Southerland operates "Frio's Gourmet Popsicles" in Macon. From sweet "we sell gourmet popsicles. They're hand poured, and hand made," Southerland said.



To savory Thomas D. Smith, the manager at Hank's food truck, says, "homemade chili, homemade coleslaw. We have about 20 toppings for every hot dog," Smith said.



Central Georgia has a mix of food truck offerings, and soon the area will likely see an uptick in variety as trucks move across county lines.



"It provides an easier barrier to entry for people also looking to start the exact same thing," Southerland said.



Southerland says this new permit law will save his business time-- and money before it was much more involved.



"There's always this delay period, and if an event pops up out of nowhere, it takes time to actually start that process," Southerland said.



They had to get a permit and inspection in every county they did business in. He says fees averaged from $25 to $100 depending on the type of event.



"I'm excited because we won't have to be stopping and have someone come in and inspect us before we open at an event," Smith said.



Smiths says that once the new law takes effect, things will be-- "easier for the business, easier for the employees, easier on our pockets," Smith said.



"Our whole goal is to spread happiness anywhere and everywhere. With the new law being passed we can spread happiness faster, easier, and more efficiently," Southerland said.