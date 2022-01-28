No one hurt in trash fire at old Macon Greyhound bus station

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department quickly put it out and say there was no major damage and no injuries.

MACON, Ga. — Fire crews were called to the site of a squatters' camp for the homeless at an old bus station in Macon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the old Greyhound station at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.

The site has become a popular camping spot for the homeless in recent months and now features tents, bedding, trash, and even grills.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they responded to a trash fire. They quickly got it out and say there was no major damage and no injuries.

The department said they will continue to monitor for fires at the location.

The bus station service moved to the Terminal Station back in 2019.