Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Job Title: Janitor

Location: Macon

Pay: $8.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2862483377

* Maintain safety procedures by handling cleaning equipment and supplies according to company protocols

* Clean floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming

* Gather and empty trash and replace trash bags

Job Title: CORRECTIONAL OFFICER

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or an accredited GED.

Job ID: 2850184835

* Oversees and monitors the activities of the inmates or detainees in living areas, recreation activities areas, dining areas and visitation areas.

* Coordinates and monitors inmate or detainee movements, conducts counts, and provides emergency response as needed.

Job Title: Medical Assistant

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2861697017

As a Medical Assistant II in our practice, you will function as a champion of patient care who performs radiological diagnostic procedures and provides clinical support to ensure quality imaging and patient care services are completed properly and with patient comfort and well-being in mind.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Location: Perry

Pay: N/A

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2860798627

Will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services. This involves ensuring that sales transactions are completed accurately, maintaining accurate work order files and formulas, pulling appropriate products from the sales floor or warehouse, and tinting and mixing them to customer specifications. This position will also stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary.

Job Title: Volunteer Specialist

Location: Macon

Pay: $14.50 - $17.36

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2851511935

Duties include but are not limited to the recruitment of volunteers and volunteer

site stations to meet Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS)

contracted goals; Assists with screening and on-boarding of new volunteers

Job Title: ASST WARDEN

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2851763965

Responsible for the direction, management, implementation, and ongoing development of security and control operational procedures and policies for the facility.

Job Title: Case Manager

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: N/A

Job ID: 2851699825

The RN CASE MANAGER is a central communicator with payer sources,

physicians and access staff. He/she performs telephonic concurrent reviews

with assigned payer sources. The RN CASE MANAGER collaborates with

Social Workers and Case Managers for discharge planning activities.

Job Title: Functional Analyst

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: N/A

Education: Bachelor's degree

Job ID: 2855685249

Participates in the requirements determination, conceptualization, design,

development, verification and validation, testing, documentation and

implementation of modeling and simulation based decision support system

applications.

Job Title: Fire Alarm Installer

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2671884821

Installing low voltage systems to include but not limited to: installation of devices, installation of cable, mounting and wiring devices for low voltage systems, carry wire, carry equipment and ladders, use fish tape, unload work trucks and ability to follow instructions

Job Title: Grounds Keeper

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $8.50 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2847399225

* Maintain grounds of assigned property

* Operate powered equipment such as mowers, edgers.

* Mow and edged lawns

Job Title: Assembler

Location: Dublin

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2857888703

Records test results on data forms using moderately complex electrical equipment and flow measurement devices. May use X‐Y recorders, oscilloscopes, transducers, and other related equipment.

Job Title: Cleaner, Housekeeping

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: $14.84 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 2850405716

This is an entry-level position involving a variety of light to heavy cleaning tasks performed independently in specific areas or as a member of a cleaning crew. Under general supervision, the employee performs tasks during the assigned shift to ensure cleanliness of assigned areas. The Housekeeping Aide reports to the Shift Lead, Site Supervisor and or the Site Project Manager.

