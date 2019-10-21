CORDELE, Ga. — National Weather Service surveyors have confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down on Saturday night.

According to the survey, the track was around 2.1 miles long and about 100 yards wide with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph.

They say it touched down near the farmer's market on Highway 41 northwest of town and went northeast crossing the road before lifting.

There was roof damage at the farmer's market, as well as downed trees and branches along the path.

The surveyors say the tornado was directly related to the center of Nestor's circulation and radar data showed smaller vorticies within the larger circulation.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Mother of girl who died after long illness indicted on murder, theft, fraud and child abuse allegations

Murder indictment thrown out for accused Telfair County Craigslist killer

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.