NWS releases new details on EF-3 tornado that hit Houston County

With collapsed power poles and significantly damaged homes, the tornado was rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced-Fujita scale.

Example video title will go here for this video

BONAIRE, Ga. — The National Weather Service released new details Friday afternoon about Tuesday's tornado in Bonaire.

The report confirmed the initial rating of EF-3, with peak winds at 160 mph.

The tornado touched down near Bonaire Elementary School at 3:49 p.m. and rapidly intensified.

After crossing US-129, the tornado went over an open field near the Old Hawkinsville Road and Cullen Road intersection. Two large high-tension transmission towers were destroyed and another large concrete power pole was snapped near its base.

The damage to these poles are consistent with EF-3 damage.

After causing damage to the power infrastructure, it did significant damage to multiple homes, with one completely destroyed, before entering the Statham's Landing neighborhood.

In Statham's Landing, significant damage was observed along Fairways Drive up to Fifth Fairway.

The tornado lifted after being on the ground for nearly four miles, before crossing the Ocmulgee River into Twiggs County.

It's something Andrew Wilson said he's never experienced before.

"It was out of a horror movie -- come out here and everything destroyed, but at the same time, it's kind of amazing," Wilson said. "Everyone, as soon as they all know they're alright and nothing was completely destroyed in their houses, they are all coming out here and making sure everybody is OK."

Richard Gore's friends drove in to help him remove a tree out of his front yard. He is still in shock.

"Believe it or not, all of this damage done in a matter of five seconds," Gore said.

Roofers and contractors and friends of families are sticking together to regroup and rebuild.

A Bonaire family also lost their home to the storms. Luckily, the mom and her two boys are OK, but she lost the memories her house once held.

Sydney Morstad has a 7-month-old son and a 3-and-a-half-year-old son.