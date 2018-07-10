Off and on rain will be around tonight and tomorrow. As for temperatures, it will cooler north of Macon and warmer south of Macon. We trend drier for the weekend.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday...Showers likely. Highs in the low 60s. Warmer south of Macon.

Friday Night... Light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday (Halloween)...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

