Over 2,000 ducks took a swim in the 27th annual Great Beaver Creek Duck Race

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Over 2,000 ducks floated down the Flint River today in Montezuma.

The 27th annual Great Beaver Creek Duck Race went off without a hitch on a cloudy, cool day in Macon County.

A record 2100 ducks hit the water for this year's event which benefits the Macon County Chamber of Commerce.

The event was started back in 1995 to celebrate the community's recovery following the Flood of 1994.

The ducks navigated Beaver Creek at a record pace this year with the first duck finishing in less than 10 minutes.

The winning duck was worth $1,027 for Shea Sloan. The last place duck earned Peggy Fudge $127.