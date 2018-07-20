Over four million gallons of sewage spilled into a Macon ditch this week.

The sewage spilled near the 1700 block of Walnut Street, according to a Macon Water Authority report.

The report says the sewage spilled on Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The spill went into Vineville Branch, which flows into the Ocmulgee River. The MWA recommends that everyone refrain from swimming or having any other direct contact with the Ocmulgee River from below the south take-out at Amerson River Park to the Spring Street landing until results from sampling are released.

The cause is suspected to be a broken manhole lid in the manhole that is blocking flow.

Debris will be removed from the area and disinfected with lime.

According to the report, the sewage is no longer escaping.

