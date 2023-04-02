Peach County School District holds Job Fair

Several people showed up to the Peach County Schools job recruitment fair on Saturday to explore new career opportunities.

The fair was held at Peach County High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is the second year the fair has been held, and several positions were looking for employees, ranging from pre-k teachers, k-12 teachers, school nutrition staff, transportation staff, and custodial staff.

Their mission? To graduate college and career ready students.

Several schools were involved, including Fort Valley Middle School, Byron Middle School, Hunt Elementary, Kay Road Elementary, Peach County High, and several more.