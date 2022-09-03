Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County

Baldwin police responded to a domestic call on Friday, which led to a person being shot.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot by a Baldwin County Deputy after a call was made around 12:23 p.m. on Friday.

According to Special Agent Mary Chandler from the GBI, Baldwin police responded to a domestic call on Union Hill Church Road around noon on Friday.

When deputies arrived, a deputy made contact with a subject.

The person then pointed a gun at the deputy, and the deputy shot the person.

The person later died in the hospital.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says they're awaiting the official GBI statement before commenting.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the GBI plans to release their official statement later today.

13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.