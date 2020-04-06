MACON, Ga. — The reconstruction of Pio Nono Avenue is completed and the road is finally open to traffic after more than three weeks of construction.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, it was supposed to take 30 days, but was completed early.

They say the new bridge meets the increased height requirements and will now be able to fit trains that double-stack cargo.

One lane will remain closed on Roff Avenue east of Pio Nono for two more weeks as the project is finished.

The entire project is set to be done by the end of June.

The bridge was constructed using Design-Build techniques, which significantly decreased construction time, according to GDOT.

The work was done by the Wright Brothers Construction Company Inc. and Neel-Schaffer Engineering after the Design-Build Team was contracted by GDOT.

