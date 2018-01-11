Warner Robins — A Warner Robins woman said she was able to relieve a young man of a gun thanks to the power of prayer. Now, she wants others to bring their guns to her.

Dina Michele-Wiggins runs the Prayer Chapel of Warner Robins Healing and Deliverance Ministry out of her home on Wall Street. On Tuesday, she said a young man came to her looking for prayer.

"We sat and talked for a little bit and the Lord was giving me a revelation concerning his life, and I spoke with him," Michele-Wiggins said. "He needed deliverance from some things."

Michele-Wiggins said she had the man kneel before the altar and grabbed oil to begin anointing him, but something in her spirit was holding her back. She asked the young man a question.

"I asked him, 'Do you have something with you that you should not?' and then he reached to the front of his pants and I thought he was going to pull out drugs. To my amazement, I never would have thought, he pulled out a revolver," Michele-Wiggins said.

The young man had no intentions of hurting her, she said. According to her, he had the gun for his own protection. She was able to coax the gun away from him and he left it there. Michele-Wiggins then called Warner Robins police to have them take the gun away, but she said the encounter gave her a revelation.

"God was going to do something. He was going to have this situation be used to bring other young men," she said.

Now, Wiggins has a request for those carrying guns.

"If they are carrying guns because they are in a gang, if they are carrying guns because they feel they have to have protection, bring your guns here. No questions asked," Michele-Williams said.

She said she will take people's guns anonymously and turn them over to police. Michele-Wiggins said she wants young men to stop the violence and killing that's spread throughout Central Georgia.

"Lay down your guns and take up the cross. We're losing too many of our children. Mothers are burying their children," she said.

The Prayer Chapel of Warner Robins Healing and Deliverance Ministry is located at 145 Wall Street.

© 2018 WMAZ