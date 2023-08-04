Pro-Am Benefit Classic Horse Show held in Perry

The show has been one of the top Equestrian events in the Southeast for over 40 years.

PERRY, Ga. — Saddle Up!

On Saturday in Perry, several folks gathered to watch some beautiful horses and riders strut their stuff at the Pro-Am Benefit Classic Horse Show.

The show was held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, in Reaves Arena.

People came from all over to see the horses gallop around.

Elizabeth Rogers from Brunswick, Georgia says she loved being in the competition, and her love for horses can't be tamed.

"My great-grandfather has always had horses, so I just kind of grew up around them, and then I tried every single other sport. I did softball, I did gymnastics, and nothing really stuck, until I did a horse camp, and after that I was begging my parents for lessons and I've been doing it ever since," said Rogers.

She rode on her horse named Murphy, and even though she's been riding for over 10 years, this was only Murphy's third show.