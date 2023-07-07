'It’s an exciting job': New program for high schoolers may fill need for Bibb firefighters

First responder jobs are hard to fill right now, and the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is hoping this program will change that.

MACON, Bibb County — Congratulations are in order to those filling Macon-Bibb's new firefighter and sergeant positions.

Two sergeants, two instructors, and an inspector were pinned on Friday by loved ones at their celebration ceremony.

"Today is very rewarding. Very fortunate day for the Macon-Bibb County firefighters," Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

Jamie Baggarly filled one of those roles today as the newest Fire Prevention Inspector. She's been a firefighter for 5 years before climbing the ladder to her new title.

She said it hasn't been easy, but her love for a challenge and serving others kept her in this industry.

"I like the excitement. Being on the go, being the person making the calls, the emergency medical calls you know. Even at two o'clock in the morning when the bell hits. It’s just a rush of adrenaline that keeps you going. It’s just an exciting job being out there with our community, saving lives," Baggarly said.

Chief Edwards said his department, like many in the first responding industry, has been struggling to fill jobs.

That's why they appointed Sgt. Lawrence Marable to a new role of Fire Training Dual Enrollment Instructor. He'll be working with high school seniors to get firefighter training while in school.

His hope is that the program will help them make the transition to working in the field almost immediate after high school.

"Our goal is to identify these young youth when they’re in high school, and just give them an opportunity when they graduate to have a career already set up," Chief Edwards said.

The program is in partnership with Central Georgia Technical College, Bibb County School District, and W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy, where it'll take place.

It begins this Fall, and students will enroll in 3 hour classes Monday through Friday to begin learning. The hands on training portion of the program will be on Fridays.

"It would definitely be a great introduction to the first responder community," Sgt. Lawrence Marable said.