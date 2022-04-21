'All I do is win, win, win': Public safety among highlights of Macon-Bibb State of the Community

Mayor Lester Miller focused on public safety, the blight fight, and airport expansion.

MACON, Ga. — Mayor Lester Miller on Thursday encouraged people in town to step up to the plate to make Macon-Bibb County better.

The mayor delivered his second State of the Community address at Luther Williams Field, and was heavy handed with his baseball metaphors; but he didn't throw any curveballs when talking about public safety.

"We have a lot to be thankful for in Macon, and that's part of what I wanted to communicate today," Miller said.

The key word is 'part.' At the address, Miller took a swing for the fences to improve public safety.

"Public safety is our top priority, but we must have the qualified people to come and sign up," Miller said.

One of the first things Miller announced was $40 million for first responders and law enforcement over the next 10 years. He says the Bibb Sheriff's Office will hire every qualified person who submits an application to be a deputy.

"Money is not the issue of hiring deputies. It's having qualified people to sign up, to put in the application, to want to serve our community. It's a very challenging environment not only in Macon-Bibb County but all across the United States to get deputies," Miller said.

Miller's other big safety push was partnering with schools and churches to help kids process trauma and resolve conflicts.

"The school system is a great partner of ours, we can't do anything in MBC without our school system. Our internal departments have done a great job, our faith based communities continue to be a good partner of ours, along with all the community organizations and nonprofits we have," he said.

Miller says the pandemic has been damaging to kids, and he wants to provide them with resources so they don't become violent adults.

The mayor also announced a program that would give flexible loans to people who want to build houses on the lots created when the county knocks down blighted houses.

Miller also announced a runway expansion at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, which he says will bring bigger planes and jobs. He also discussed the Macon Mall project, where he still plans to open an amphitheater in summer 2023.

Also coming to the mall; what Miller calls the largest, most state of the art elections office in the southeast.