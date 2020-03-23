HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Schools ends meal service, laptop checkout due to positive COVID-19 case

Meal service for Pulaski County students has ended effective immediately after a school system employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the school district, they feel that it’s in the best interest of our staff, students and families to immediately suspend the preparation and delivery of meals and Chromebook check-out.

The district says the staff member was involved in the Chromebook distribution process but they did NOT touch the devices after they were sanitized.

So far, there is only one confirmed case in Pulaski County.

There are a total of 5 confirmed cases in the South Central Health District -- 4 in Laurens County and 1 in Pulaski County.

In a release from the SCHD, the person who tested positive in Pulaski County was asked to self-isolate at home for two weeks.

People who need to self-quarantine that came into contact with them will be notified.

RELATED HEADLINES

Coronavirus live updates: Surgeon general urges public to stay home, says 'this week, it's going to be bad'

Macon-Bibb mayor announces state of emergency