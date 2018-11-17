Peter Cottontail came early this year and brought hundreds of friends down to the Georgia National Fairgrounds for a rabbit show.

The Decatur Rabbit Breeders Association show had around 800 rabbits participating with over 20 different breeds.

There were rabbits small enough to fit in the palm of your hand to giant ones that weighed over 25 pounds.

President of the association, Bruce Ford, says he loves seeing kids get involved, because it teaches them a lot of life lessons.

"If they don't take care of it properly, it's not going to be in very good condition to show, so the better they learn to take care of it, and the responsibility of feeding and grooming it, the better it's going to do in the show for them," Ford said.

Judges picked rabbits that had the highest standard of perfection; choosing a winner for best of breed and for best in show.

