Regeneron antibody treatment helping in fight against COVID-19

'The Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment can be helpful in terms of keeping people who would otherwise be high risk out of the hospital.'

MACON, Ga. — One of the latest tools in the fight against COVID-19 is an an antibody treatment called Regeneron.

It's been in the news this week because some states like Florida and Texas are making the treatment available. One viewer asked us to find out if the treatment is available in Central Georgia.

"The Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment can be helpful in terms of keeping people who would otherwise be high-risk out of the hospital," said Dr. Jennifer Hoffman.

Dr. Hoffman is an Infectious Disease Specialist with Piedmont Medical, and she explains what the treatment is.

"It's two monoclonal antibodies, so two kind of artificial antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. It is given via an IV infusion a one-time treatment. You have to go to a special infusion center that is set up to do that. Those antibodies will kind of bond to the virus in your body and hopefully help you fight it off," said Hoffman.

Hoffman said it seems to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%.

"It is recommended by the FDA that anyone with risk factors for severe disease go ahead and get the Regeneron antibody treatment," said Hoffman.

Hoffman said it has to be done at the right time within the first seven days of symptoms.

"The earlier, the better. If you can get it on day one, two, three, that is much better than day six or seven, so it has to be done in the outpatient setting before you get really sick. Once you get really sick, it is not going to help anymore," said Hoffman.