Rising Wilcox County senior dies in apparent drowning

The GBI will be conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death

ROCHELLE, Ga. — Wilcox County Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students this week.

According to Coroner Janice Brown, 17-year-old Mason Harris died Sunday at a pool at a private home.

She says it’s a suspected drowning and that the GBI is investigating. They’ll be conducting an autopsy.

Dodge County Schools made a public post on Facebook extending its condolences to Wilcox County.

“Please keep Wilcox County in your thoughts and prayers as they are facing the loss of a student. He was a member of the upcoming senior class and a rising track star. We will continue praying for all of his friends and family!”