MACON, Ga. — A runway at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport was closed after a plane's gear collapsed on Sunday.

The plane was a general aviation aircraft, according Macon-Bibb County Spokesperson Chris Floore.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The runway was reopened around 6:30 p.m..

The secondary runway at MGRA was still open, so as to not impact the rest of the airport.

No injuries were reported.