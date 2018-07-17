The gates of Sandy Beach water park reopened Monday. After several complaints of possible contamination, the park closed temporarily over the weekend.

Water park management says the Georgia Department of Public Health ran some tests and didn't find anything wrong with the water. The park is usually a hot spot for people to cool down in the heat, but that wasn't the case this weekend.

The park closed as a safety precaution, tested the filtration and chemical dispensers, and then opened up around 1 p.m Monday.

Management wouldn't let 13WMAZ interview people inside, but on his way out, Tywan McNeil says he has one favorite part of the park.

"Well, we went on the big yellow slide and we went down there hard," McNeil said.

Jeff Ellis Management closed the park this weekend after multiple complaints about the water. Public Information Officer, Michael Hokanson with the Georgia Department of Public Health, says the park chose not to open on Sunday.

"So we were out this morning -- Monday morning -- with environmental health specialists. We did additional testing there to make sure the water was still at those acceptable levels," Hokanson said.

Hokanson says trainers came to speak with the staff on the amount of chemicals that should be in the water and how to record and report those levels.

McNeil says he's glad the park is now open because this was his first time visiting..

"We played Marco Polo," McNeil said.

Zacchaeus Gross says the tall slides couldn't scare him away.

"It goes down really fast and it's high," Gross said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says pool water chemistry can change because of stuff like the heat, the number of swimmers in the water, and the rain.

McNeil says he is just in town for the week and he hopes he can come back soon.

"Even though we are afraid of heights, it's still fun," McNeil said.

The Department of Public Health says it's working with the water park is trying to reach out to families who have complained about the water. They want to talk about any water related illnesses or injuries.

If you have concerns, you can reach Michael Hokanson at the North Central District of the Georgia Public Health Department directly at 478-751-6626.

