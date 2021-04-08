No, you don't have to stop for a school bus on a highway divided by a median

It's fairly simply on a two-lane road, but add more lanes and it begins to get more complex. Here's what you need to know

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Kids all across Central Georgia are headed back to school this week, which means you'll see more buses on the road.

On a two-lane road it's fairly simple; traffic on both ways must stop when a bus has the stop arm out.

But what do you do when you're approaching a bus on a three, or five-lane highway?

"It's for the safety of the students. If you don't stop, one baby can be crossing the road in front of you, and a child could get killed," said Donald Tuft.

Tuft, the transportation director with Baldwin County Schools, says you've got to stop when approaching a school bus with flashing lights.

According to Georgia Code Section 40-6-163, traffic in ALL directions must stop for a school bus with flashing lights if you're driving on a two-lane street.

You have to stay stopped until the bus driver turns off the signal.

What about when you're on a highway, or a four-way road divided by a median?

"Any roads that are touching with concrete or asphalt, all drivers must stop. Four lanes, five lanes... if you have a divider, such as a median, you don't have to stop for a bus," said Tuft.

Georgia Code Section 40-6-163 says the same thing.

You can pass a stopped school bus that is on a four-lane road, as long as it's on the other side of the road, and the roads are separated by some sort of median.

On a highway with a turn lane and no median, you've got to stop.

So we can verify:

YES, you do have to stop for a school bus on a two-lane road, or any road with no median.

NO, you do not have to stop for a bus on a highway that's divided by a grass or concrete median.

Tuft says even though you don't need to stop on a highway, you still need to be cautious, at all times.

"I've been on a school bus and I've seen drivers pass school bus drivers, and if my drivers or anyone else can get the tag number, we will send them into local law enforcement where they can give them a courtesy warning the first time...or they can be cited," said Tuft.

If you pass a school bus illegally in Georgia, you can get a fine up to $1,000, a mandatory court appearance, and six points added to your license.