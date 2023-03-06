Search underway in Oconee River Swamp for escaped Central Georgia inmate

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says they found Knight's grey Toyota Corolla near the Oconee River Swamp.

OCONEE, Ga. — Law enforcement are searching the Oconee River Swamp in Oconee for a Georgia inmate who escaped on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide alert for Baldwin State Prison inmate William Knight, who left his work detail in Hardwick, Georgia.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says they found Knight's grey Toyota Corolla near the Oconee River Swamp and authorities are attempting to track him down.