A semi truck caught on fire on I-75 Wednesday evening.

The fire melted the front of the 18-wheeler.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said his crews responded around 7 p.m., and shortly after, put out the flames.

Riggins says it happened on the northbound side of 75 between the Hartley Bridge Road and Pio Nono exits.

The fire didn't halt traffic.

No word yet on what caused the fire. Nobody was injured.

A tractor-trailer caught on fire Wednesday evening on I-75 northbound.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says crews are responding to the fire.

No other details are available at this time.

© 2018 WMAZ