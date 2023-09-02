'We want everyone to be safe': Senate bill would require boat owners to take online training

Senator Rick Williams says his bill would require most folks who purchase a boat to take an online course on boating etiquette and how to operate a boat if it passes

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia senator is trying to pass a bill that won't rock the boat but will try to help folks be safer as they operate one.

Senate Bill 41 is one of the first that Senator Rick Williams is trying to pass.

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha spoke with him about what the bill is and what people think about it.

"In 2021, six boating-related deaths happened on Lake Sinclair, and Lake Lanier combined. Senator Rick Williams says he doesn't want to see any more accidents on the water that could be preventable.

"We want people to enjoy the lake, but we want them to be safe and return home at the end of the day," he says.

Williams says folks have been reaching out to him about boating safety concerns. However, he says he's seen the dangerous behavior himself.

"I've sat at the lake and watched some of the boats, and it looks like they're going 90 miles an hour. These boats or watercraft do not have a brake pedal," he explains.

Williams says his bill would require most folks who purchase a boat to take an online course on boating etiquette and how to operate a boat.

He says you'd have six weeks to take the course after purchasing the boat.

However, if you don't want to take it, there's another option.

"When you purchase your boat, you can sign an affidavit with the Department of Natural Resources that you've been boating and you've been familiar with boating over the years," Williams says.

He says he knows that not everybody will like the bill, but it's a public safety issue.

"You have the people who are not familiar out there. It could be a fatal mistake," Williams explains. "That's just what we're trying to do. We want everyone to be safe."

Jason Burns was going fishing out on Lake Sinclair. He says he's been boating for 13 years.

"Could probably prevent some accidents, and I see it being a good idea," he says.

He bought his boat last year, but he says anyone could benefit, no matter their experience level.

"I think a lot of guys get complacent-- especially guys who've been boating for a long time," Burns says.

John Copeland has more than a half-decade of boating experience but agrees with Burns.



"So many people out here don't know the rules of the road when it comes to boating. You'll see people passing on the wrong sides or skiing without an observer," Copeland explains. "Even though I've been boating for 50-plus years, I still think that I should be required-- just like everybody else-- to have a driver's license."