Senator Jon Ossoff visits Macon to speak on $16M for Bibb County transportation

MACON, Ga. — A US senator from Georgia visited Macon Tuesday.

Senator Jon Ossoff stopped by to ride the Macon Transit Authority's new electric bus, but that wasn't the main point of the visit. It was just a stop on his way to announcing new funding for transportation in Macon-Bibb.

The senator says the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate a few weeks ago will deliver at least $16 million to Macon-Bibb County.

"I think that we're united in this move towards electrification. It is cleaner for our environment, better for our air quality, our quality of life," Ossoff said.

"Now, our senator has sponsored legislation to make sure the $16 million going to come directly to Macon-Bibb County. This is going to allow people that normally don't have the opportunity to get from point A to point B to get there in a reasonable, affordable manner," said Mayor Lester Miller.