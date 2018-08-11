UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:

Georgia Power is reporting power outages affecting the following counties:

Bibb County: 78 outages, 2,161 customers affected

Twiggs County: same as 6:30. 4 outages, 473 customers affected

Baldwin County: 3 outages, less than 5 customers affected

Strong storms moved through Central Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Power lines and trees have been reported as down at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and Hartley Bridge Road. Mount Pleasant Road is also blocked.

The south Bibb area is also experiencing some power outages.

There are reports of downed trees and branches and other debris blocking the roadway on I-475 Southbound at Mile Post 2 and I-475 Southbound Eisenhower Parkway.

Crews estimate these areas to be clear by 9:15 p.m.

