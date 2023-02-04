Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Log Cabin Drive in Macon

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — Update: April 2, 3:10 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting of 21-year-old Zyshown Dunn has been arrested, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriffs Office.

They say that 33-year-old Torey Antwan Burnette has been arrested and charged with murder.

Burnette is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

A man was shot in Macon on Sunday morning, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He says it happened around 9:40 a.m., at 3764 Log cabin Drive in Macon.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Zyshown Dunn, and was pronounced dead on the scene by coroner Leon Jones.

In a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they say there were reports of an altercation between a man that lives at the Log Cabin residence and Dunn, who was visiting.

They say there was a fight, and during the fight Dunn was shot.

Bibb deputies say they arrested the suspect, who was still at the scene.

They say this information is preliminary, and could change as they investigate more.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.