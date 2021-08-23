South Central Health District opens registration for 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A third dose is currently only available for qualified immunosuppressed people

DUBLIN, Ga. — The South Central Health District is now offering a third, additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SCHD -- which covers Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Laurens. Montgomery, Pulaski, Telfair, Treutlen, Wheeler and Wilcox counties – says they are only for qualified immunosuppressed patients.

They will be given at health department buildings and at pop-up vaccination sites, NOT at testing sites.

Here’s who currently qualifies:

People undergoing active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

People who have received a solid-organ transplant and are on immunosuppressive therapy

People who have received a CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

People with a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

People with advanced or untreated HIV

People actively receiving immunosuppressive treatments

The health district says people can provide documentation of the above from their doctor, or certify they have one of the conditions on the consent form.

The third dose applies to anyone who has previously received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccination. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not yet eligible for an additional dose.