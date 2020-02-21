Georgia Adventures | Take a beautiful hike at Sprewell Bluff in Upson County

From the Atlantic Coast to the mountains, there's a lot to do and see in Georgia. On Fridays, Anchor and Reporter Suzanne Lawler is taking you into wild places around the state you've probably never been to in her four-part series "Georgia Adventures."

Our last stop on our Georgia Adventures series takes us to Sprewell Bluff Park in Upson County. A few years ago, it was a state park, but now it's managed by the county.

R.J. Gipaya and his furry friend spend a lot of time on these trails as Flint River Keepers.

"We are a non-profit environmental watchdog for the Flint River," he said.

Sprewell Bluff sits on the Flint and it's pretty picturesque, but takes a good hike to get down to the water.

"Right here we are looking at Pasley Shoals. It's a really good fishing spot, and it's the second mega shoal on the Flint as you're coming downstream," Gipaya said.

Photos: Sprewell Bluff Park

Fishing is a big thing here, but you will also find cabins that rent for $85 a night and plenty of hiking trails and other amenities.

"Between picnics, hanging out at the river and hiking, you could easily make this a long weekend, just this morning I think I counted 10 deer in the park," Gipaya said.

Eileen Adams wanted her younger friends to see some wildlife, but she also wanted them to appreciate the landscape.

"It's real clean, but just to see the rock and just to be in an area like this where the terrain is so rocky," Adams said.

There are six trails you can hike out here, and one of them is called the Widow Maker. No one has died on that trail, but plenty of folks have slipped and fallen, because the trail is so steep.

After it rains, the other trails are a little tricky too, but it's worth it to get to the water. When we visited, the area had gotten a lot of rain, so we couldn't get a kayak or canoe.

Gipaya says the river is usually calm and shallow enough to walk across it from late spring through the fall. A lot of people take a popular five-mile route which starts at the park.

"There are some great picnic spots along the way," Gipaya said.

The granite boulders make up the shoals in the water, and you'll also see the outcroppings on the trails. The bluff itself sits right across the river from the boat ramp.

"The mountains right here are going to be the very southern tip, kind of the end of the Appalachians," Gipaya said.

So, if you want to take time to relax or get a little more feisty and river raft, then check out Sprewell Bluff.

For more information on Sprewell Bluff Park, click here.

MORE GEORGIA ADVENTURES

Georgia Adventures | How Providence Canyon State Park came to be

Georgia Adventures | Take amazing night sky photos in the state's darkest city

Georgia Adventures | How you can go on a guided, high-tech hog hunt