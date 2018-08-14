A state health agency is currently investigating whether people are getting sick at Rigby's Water World.

Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District says they've gotten reports of people getting sick after visiting Rigby's.

So far, he said, there are no positive water tests showing problems in their water.

Rigby's has been working with county health staff to make sure the water park is safe, Hokanson said.

He said the health district began investigating the matter last Friday.

Several families contacted 13WMAZ or posted on Facebook saying that family members suffered virus-like symptoms after visiting Rigby's.

WMAZ could not reach owner Steve Rigby for comment and nobody answered the phone at the water park Tuesday.

The water park opened on Karl Drive in July. It features 17 slides, a water bucket that drops 750-gallons of water down on kids, and a lazy river.

---------

UPDATE: Several minutes after WMAZ published its story, Rigby's Water World put an official release on its Facebook page.

It says they were notified on Aug. 8 that a child tested positive for cryptosporidium after visiting the park on July 29.

As a result, they voluntarily closed the week of Aug. 6 as a precaution and notified the health district before increasing chlorine levels.

The water park reopened on Aug. 11 after chemical levels were back down to levels approved by the health district.

The full release can be viewed below:

Reporter Avery Braxton will have more on 13WMAZ News.

© 2018 WMAZ