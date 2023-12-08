Middle Georgia STEM City Expo kicks off at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins

Families could explore the world of science, technology, and mathematics with hands on interactive activities.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's a bird...it's a plane...it's the STEM Expo!

Families in Warner Robins could stop by the Museum of Aviation on Saturday to learn all about science, technology, and mathematics with hands on interactive activities.

The expo was free to attend, and the goal of the Expo was to show the youth in the area what STEM related opportunities there were and promote the local STEM community.

Over 20 organizations from middle Georgia participated, and set up booths with robots, interactive games, and demonstrations.

This is the second year for the event, and over 800 people were representing 18 companies involved in STEM.

Some included the UGA College of Engineering, MGSU Department of Natural Resources, Genesis Joy House, and Starbase Robins.