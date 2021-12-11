Here's how you can help with Stuff the Truck 2021!

13WMAZ is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to collect food donations to help families through the holidays

MACON, Ga. — It’s that time of year… just like in years past, we need your help to Stuff the Truck!

13WMAZ is partnering with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help feed families in our community throughout the holiday season, but we can’t do it alone. We’re going to need you to get involved to make it happen.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, you can stop by any of the following three Walmart locations to donate non-perishable food items in the bins – just look for the big trucks!

Walmart at 180 North Lee Street in Forsyth (Monroe County)

Walmart at 2720 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins (Houston County)

Walmart at 5955 Zebulon Road in Macon-Bibb County

They will be parked in front of those Walmart stores from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Your donations will make it into the hands and stomachs of those who really need them.

You can also support the mission by donating money to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank online here, or by texting TRUCK to 478-752-1309.

We hope to see you Wednesday, and thank you for your contribution in-person.

