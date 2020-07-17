Center Street has become a hot spot for illegal dumping. The county cleaned it up in late February and early March. Now, it's trashed again.

MACON, Ga. — Jon Radford says his GPS took him on a detour down a back road, Center Street. It's right off Gray Highway. He says he was shocked to see what's piled up on the sides of the road.

"Look at this. Such a disgrace," Radford says, as he drives down the road in the video posted on Facebook.

Radford shared the video of his drive down the road, hoping to bring attention to the problem.

"You know this is a public street. There's no houses on it, but still, it's a public street," Radford said. "All this talk about climate change and Earth Day and stuff, and we got this in our backyard."

After receiving the video, 13WMAZ looked into it. The county says illegal dumping on this road has become a recurring issue.

According to county spokesperson Chris Floore, the Solid Waste Department has to clean up the street three to four times per year. The last time the county says they cleaned up the road was around late February and early March.

"That stuff looks like it's been there a long time. It's hard to believe. Gosh, they're going to have to do something about that," Radford said.

Before then, they had to clean it up in November 2019. Now, it's trashed again.

The county says this street is on their list to clean up yet again, but they don't have an exact date of when it will be completed because of short staff and alternate schedules. Now, the county is exploring the option of contracting with a private company to catch up on requests, Floore says.

However, Center Street isn't the only hot spot for illegal dumping in Macon. Another is in the Unionville neighborhood. It was a little over two weeks ago that we reported about a spot at Bells Terrace off Pio Nono Avenue. Crews were cleaning up yet another mess.

Floore says it took crews two full days to clean it up, but just days later, the county says someone dumped a pile of old carpet in the spot.

Just to have this going on in your city. You know, people with no regard of anything just throw stuff anywhere. It's just terrible," Radford said, talking about illegal dumping seen across the county.

As the county says illegal dumping is a reoccurring issue in several areas in the county, and if you see it happening, you should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

You can let the county know the location of the illegal dumping on the SeeClickFix app where it will be added to their cleanup list.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.