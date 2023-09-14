'Take this Job': A behind the scenes look at how a Warner Robins coffee shop serves its community

13WMAZ's Frederick Price stepped into a new role of a barista at a Warner Robins coffee shop.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Whether you work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or less than regular hours, caffeine may be a part of your daily routine.

Frequent coffee shop visitors know how overwhelming the menu can appear at first glance.

So many options exist, so how can the person behind the counter remember them all?

Frederick Price found out it's a lot of multitasking and repetition and undoubtedly challenging work.

Some consider coffee shops a safe place to get work done, perhaps sort out life or enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.

Jamie Miller is one of the owners of Between Friends Coffee in Warner Robins.

"We're the International City. We want everybody who comes in here to feel like they are a part of our community," Miller explained.

Their motto is all in the name.

"It was started by friends [and] for friends," Miller said.

Jamie and her best friend, Victoria, opened the shop seven years ago.

Every day is a non-stop process of baking and brewing.

We called and asked for an inside look at how they do their jobs, and Miller agreed to show us the ropes!

The day usually begins bright and early. When we visited, Victoria asked for help making sourdough.

After mixing the flour, working in the dough and cutting, the delicious food was ready to go in the oven for customers.

In the meantime, other customers ordered coffee, and we couldn't forget about them.

Victoria took us through the motions of adding in all the ingredients and getting it out to the customers in a timely manner.

However, Between Friends is doing more than just satisfying the needs of its customers.

Jamie and Victoria are emphasizing education.

"There are so many adults, young adults and older adults who still can't read on their reading levels," Miller said.

It's a challenge she knows all too well because she said her great-grandfather never learned how to read.

"He was an entrepreneur, and he struggled his entire life," Miller remembered.

That's why you won't find your typical coffee lingo when you walk in and view the menu.

You'll see the names of famous poets, playwrights and writers.

"We've got a line of smoothies named after song lyrics and titles. We've got our Lotus energy named after books," Miler described.

It's easy to notice the literary theme of the shop when you walk in.

Both Miller and Victoria are hopeful their efforts can make a difference in their community.

"It's just something different and unique, but still feels like home," Miller said.

Jamie also said they have a 24-hour library outside of the coffee shop. Both also have a publishing company and help local authors gain attention.

If you have a job that you want Frederick to try email him here.