Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia working to clean up a Macon location after break-in

Instead of focusing on finishing renovations for one of their locations they're fixing the damage done during a break-in.

MACON, Ga. — "Why would anyone hinder the advancement of opportunity for young people?" says Joseph Matchett with Macon's Boys and Girls Club.

Renovations are underway to improve the look and function of the Carl D. Thomas Boys and Girls Club on Bloomfield Road in Bloomfield,

But when Matchett arrived last week, he found shattered glass, posters down, and even light bulbs pulled out of the ceiling, and that's just the beginning.

"The alarm was disabled and removed from the wall," said Matchett.

The club's Internet system was also damaged.

"This was removed from the ceiling and thrown across the floor. Our goal was here to empower young people so they have access to technology," says Matchett.

Matchett joined the organization as a kid. He's experienced its positive effect on children, so this is hard to wrap his head around.

"Knowing the investment and plans for this facility and to have this type of setback is very disappointing," says Matchett.

The location opened over 30 years ago. In June, they began expensive renovations to bring it up to the times. They have cameras on and around the former Bibb County school, but they didn't capture video of the vandals.

"We did have a camera system that was a camera inside one of the spaces inside the club; however, due to renovations, we disengaged that. I'm waiting on the new camera system to be installed," said Matchett.

The vandals flipped tables and left a trail of destruction, but club workers noticed a sliver lining: So far, they haven't noticed anything taken.

