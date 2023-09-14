4-star Atlanta basketball player set to announce commitment with Georgia, Georgia Tech on list

Jaeden Mustaf is a 6-6, 205 pound shooting guard who is set to begin his final year at OTE this season.

ATLANTA — A 4-star basketball commit who currently plays in the professional league at Overtime Elite in Atlanta is set to announce where he will play his college ball Thursday afternoon.

Jaeden Mustaf is a 6-6, 205 pound shooting guard who is set to begin his final year at OTE this season. He has 27 collegiate offers that are highlighted by Indiana, Maryland, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Mustaf is currently predicted to stay right at home in the ATL and choose the Yellow Jackets, according to our friends over at Rivals, but could potentially end up at UGA.