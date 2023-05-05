Teacher Appreciation Week: Junior Journalist Kayden Carraway shouts out his favorite teacher

He said that Ms. Stephens at Perdue Elementary was very welcoming, and increased his love for Language Arts.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week is all about teachers!

They make a lot of things happen so our kids learn everything they need. That's why for teacher appreciation week, we're honoring central Georgia's amazing educators!

Throughout our newscasts and online this week, we're sharing shout outs from central Georgia leaders, celebrities, and public figures about their favorite local teachers.

Thursday's teacher spotlight is presented by one of our Junior Journalists, Kayden Carraway.

Carraway currently goes to Bonaire Middle School, but one teacher had a lasting impact on him in elementary school.

"I want to give a shout out to my favorite teacher, Ms. Stephens. Ms. Stephens was my fourth grade teacher at Perdue Elementary in Warner Robins. I came to Perdue in the middle of the year and Ms. Stephens was always nice and welcoming and made me feel like I wasn't new to their school. When I didn't understand something, especially in ELA, she was always there for me so I could understand. she made me have more love for ELA. She was just a nice and loving person to talk to. Thank you Ms. Stephens!," he said.

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

