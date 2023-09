Corner Leon Jones said a 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead after a shooting at a car wash at 1961 Millerfield Road, according to Bibb County Coroner Lean Jones.

He says the call came in about the shooting at around 1:20, and at around 1:40, he pronounced a 19-year-old dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

He cannot release the name of the teen at this time.