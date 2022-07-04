Teen in critical but stable condition after being shot in Macon

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Robinson Circle on Monday.

According to a press release, it happened in the 4200 block of Robinson Circle at 1:05 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that a teen boy was shot during a fight with another man.

The teen was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The other man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.