Telfair County plans 'Take a Kid Fishing' event to bridge gap between community and law enforcement

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair Cares, the Telfair County Sheriff's office, and McRae-Helena Police Department are working together to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

They're doing it through an event called 'Take a Kid Fishing' that's happening this weekend.

Parents are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole for their child due to the limited supply.

Patrol cars and other equipment will be on-site for the kids to enjoy.

"We want to bring the community together with the law enforcement and Telfair County, we're a small town, and if we can come together as a small town I believe that other states and other counties in America can look at what a small town is doing and they can build off of that," said organizer Wayne Clay.

The event will take place at City Lake In McRae on Lakeside Avenue.

It's free to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.