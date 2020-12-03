MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Students in Telfair County will be headed home early Thursday and will stay home Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, they were notified Thursday morning that a student in their system had contact with family members who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The district says the student doesn’t have any symptoms of the virus, and while they believe the risk remains very low, they will be releasing students at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Schools will remain closed Friday so the school can be cleaned and sanitized.

All extracurricular activities are also postponed until Monday, March 16.

The district also plans to resume normal operations on that day.

This news comes on the heels of Dublin canceling all St. Patrick's Festival events after this weekend's Irish Balloon Fest.

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there is a combined total of 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The DPH is reminding residents that elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.

All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures like washing your hands and staying home when you're sick.

