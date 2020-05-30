TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at Telfair State Prison is dead after a fight with another inmate on Friday night.

A release from the Georgia Department of Corrections says special agents believe Marcus Pearson died from the injuries he sustained after an altercation with another inmate.

Pearson was pronounced dead by a Telfair County coroner at the prison around 8:15 p.m., according to the release.

Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death in conjunction with the GBI as a suspected homicide.

Pearson was sentenced to serve 20 years in 2008 in Bibb County for armed robbery.

