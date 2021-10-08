'The best technology available': Bibb commission's new alcohol code changes aimed at security

The new codes revolve around increasing security measures.

MACON, Ga. — With about a dozen people in the room, Mayor Lester Miller and assistant county attorney Michael McNeill read the new changes to the alcohol codes for the county.

"We want them to know what the law says, what the ordinance says, so if they have a question about anything, if there's any consistent comments they don't understand, they can ask those questions in an open platform," says Miller.

It says businesses need cameras that are 1080p high definition, and must be able to capture the face and clothing of people in and around the business.

These cameras must be approved and inspected by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office to pass.

"What we had run into in or previous instances in convenience stores and other places is you'll have not very good images, so we'll make sure we have the best technology available and we'll have a clear vision and a camera," Miller says.

It also sets a focus on armed security, which is required for nightclubs.

It says anyone hired for armed security must be licensed by an outside authority before being able to carry a weapon while working.

Miller says they will be enforced.

"We send them copies of our ordinances, we publish it on our website. They're gonna be put on notice, so whether you close your eyes and you pretend like it doesn't exist or not, when we come in that door, you better be ready and you better be following the law because we'll be enforcing it," he says.

Miller says it's important for businesses to pay attention or face the consequences.

"We're not gonna discriminate on any location, any business in Macon-Bibb County, we're gonna treat them all the same."