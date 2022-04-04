'There has been a lot of turnover': Demand for airline workers is up

Airlines, including Delta, have started programs to help more young people and adults become pilots.

MACON, Ga. — With the military training fewer pilots and as recruiting is expected to become more challenging in the future, the demand for pilots is going up.

Middle Georgia State University is one of 38 schools nationwide chosen to partner with Delta to keep those planes flying high in the sky.

"They are hiring a lot of people right now, and there has been a lot of turnover. There are more airlines now than there used to be, especially with all the regionals, so there are a lot more pilot opportunities," Flight Instructor Dale Parish said.

Not only are pilots in demand, but so are air traffic controllers and airline mechanics. Gary Wilkinson is in Middle Georgia State's aviation school. It's a bonus knowing he has a high probability of finding a job once he graduates.

"From childhood, I had an interest in aviation. When I was 18-years-old, I decided to join the U.S. Army and I took a job in the aviation career field working on helicopters. That really kind of set in motion for a strong passion for aviation in general," Wilkinson said.

Aviation students at Middle Georgia State University will have an easier time working for the Georgia-based airline. Delta's Propel Program allows the university to select graduates from its class to get airline pilot certificates.

"You work with a regional airline for however many jet time they require, then from there you go to Delta," Parish said.

Students like Wilkinson will have lots of options.

"The airlines are definitely a possibility and something I'm open to, but I'm open to many different things also as well," Wilkinson said.